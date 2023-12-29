Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

