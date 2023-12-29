Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $49.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.62. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

