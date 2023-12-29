WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRK

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.