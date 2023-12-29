Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.68.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
