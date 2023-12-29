Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

