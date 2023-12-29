Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

