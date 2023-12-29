WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
WPP opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $64.07.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
