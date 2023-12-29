Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) vs. Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Critical Contrast

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness 1.59% -17.66% 7.69% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 2 6 1 2.89 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xponential Fitness and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 112.07%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $244.95 million 2.50 $22.16 million ($2.50) -5.17 Falcon’s Beyond Global $22.67 million 74.43 N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

