XYO (XYO) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, XYO has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $86.28 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00021997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,926.62 or 0.99985701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012184 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010562 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00194843 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00638182 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,384,981.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

