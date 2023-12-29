Yat Tung Lam Sells 383,702 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $7,624,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 12 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $210.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $83,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after buying an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 537,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.