Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

