Zacks Research Comments on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $274.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,273,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.