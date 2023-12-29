Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Argus raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

