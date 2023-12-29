Zacks Research Weighs in on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for American Water Works in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.53. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

