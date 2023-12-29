Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.35), with a volume of 21356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.22).

Zegona Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £20,001.59 ($25,414.98). In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998 ($25,410.42). Also, insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12), for a total value of £20,001.59 ($25,414.98). Insiders own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

