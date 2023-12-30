10,768 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,768 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,176 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.38 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.