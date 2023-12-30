113,606 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,305,000. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $444,000.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

