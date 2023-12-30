13,675 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

