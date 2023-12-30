167,819 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 167,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane NXT

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Trading Down 1.4 %

CXT stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

