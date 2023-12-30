198 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,230,190,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,212.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,085.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,169.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

