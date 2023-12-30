22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.19 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 167.13%. Research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

