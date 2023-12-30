29,100 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SandRidge Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

