5,235 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $35.88 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

