6,806 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

