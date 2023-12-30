6,806 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

