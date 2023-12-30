7,100 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

