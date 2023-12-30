89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.

ETNB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

89bio Stock Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

