A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in December

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,000.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.