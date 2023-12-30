Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

