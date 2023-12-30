Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

