Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.47

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 584886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABSI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Absci Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $390.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Absci in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Absci by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Absci by 1,314.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

