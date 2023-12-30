ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Hovde Group lowered ACNB from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. ACNB has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 31.72%. On average, analysts predict that ACNB will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ACNB by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACNB by 124,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 2,578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

