ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

ACR opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 83.93, a current ratio of 83.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $163,982.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 691,836 shares in the company, valued at $15,393,351. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $243,975 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

