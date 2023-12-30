ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 1.5 %
ACR opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 83.93, a current ratio of 83.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $163,982.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 691,836 shares in the company, valued at $15,393,351. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $243,975 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
