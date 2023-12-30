Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

