Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 14.9 %
Shares of ADAP stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.95.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
