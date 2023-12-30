ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Down 47.2% in December

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.