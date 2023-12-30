Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Short Interest Up 108.7% in December

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

ADVWW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advantage Solutions stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

