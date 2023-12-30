Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
