Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.