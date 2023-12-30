Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Linford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00.

Affirm Stock Down 4.4 %

AFRM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Affirm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

