Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

