Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.