Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,542 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 366.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

