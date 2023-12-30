AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Bank of America lowered their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.40.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

