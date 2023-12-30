AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 696.6% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGNCM opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

