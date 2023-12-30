Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Up 260.0% in December

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Agrify has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($4.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agrify had a negative net margin of 510.27% and a negative return on equity of 564.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

