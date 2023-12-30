Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the November 30th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

AHG stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Akso Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

