Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALDX. Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $533,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.