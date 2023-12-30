Alight (NYSE:ALIT) PT Raised to $13.00 at Wedbush

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 379,818 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Alight by 22.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alight by 66.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,948,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,528 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alight by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 76,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

