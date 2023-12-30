Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $274.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

