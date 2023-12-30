Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,218,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 6,144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.8 days.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
ANCTF stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANCTF
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.