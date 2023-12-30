Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,218,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 6,144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.8 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANCTF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

