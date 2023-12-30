Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Update

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the November 30th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,667,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,814.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 1,411,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $1,326,435.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,667,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,814.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,492,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,499 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

