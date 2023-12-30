Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Michael W. Bonney Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $191.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $242.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $240,703,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after acquiring an additional 651,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Raymond James started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

