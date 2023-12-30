Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Michael W. Bonney Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $191.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $242.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $240,703,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after acquiring an additional 651,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Raymond James started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.85.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

